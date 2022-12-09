Plans for a new service to help prevent the financial abuse and exploitation of Rotherham residents is set to be approved next week.

The proposed service will include the recruitment of a specialist investigator to inquire into cases where crime is suspected, and review historic exploitation cases.

Financial abuse is the third highest category of abuse raised with adult social care services, with 150 concerns raised this year so far.

A sample of eight cases in Rotherham between 2014 and 2019 resulted in a financial loss of £111,678 between the individuals and the local authority.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that the scheme would have a “positive impact on the welfare of adults within the borough,” and help the council respond to potential financial abuse at an earlier stage.

It is hoped that Rotherham’s service will be implemented from April 2023.

