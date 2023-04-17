The search is now over and the finalists have been revealed for this year's South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Making all the important decisions were our expert panel of judges who were both overwhelmed by the quantity, but more importantly impressed by the quality of the nominations, making their unenviable task of reviewing the entries to determine our winners and shortlisted nominees this year quite challenging.

Judging panel:

- Louise Allen, group director of Global Business Development and Marketing - NOCN

- Jill Coyle, co-chair Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network / Apprenticeship Manager - Nestlé UK&I Ltd

- Alice Marren, L&D partner - Arco Ltd

On behalf of the judging panel, Jill Coyle, co-chair Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network stated “Congratulations to all the short-listed finalists for the 2023 South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Apprenticeships play a vital role in our workplaces and our communities and it is so uplifting to read the experiences of individuals and employers as they progress, develop and grow, enabled by apprenticeships. Woven into the fabric of every apprenticeship story are layers of support, from line managers, mentors, employers, training providers to family and friends and, of course, not underestimating the apprentice themselves. Thank you to all those cast members, without whom our apprentice stars could not shine as brightly.”

Meet our Finalists:

- Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Amber Thorpe, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust; Jessica Lindores, Blenheim Park Developments; Laura Fieber, Nomad Opening Doors; Madelaine Lingard, Barnsley College; Maisie Caudwell, AESSEAL; Scott Micklethwaite, Outokumpu.

- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Aneeka Zarar, Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd; Billie Clark, AESSEAL; Joseph Elliss, Fellowes Ltd; Trinity Dalton, Yella Brick Road.

- Higher Apprentice of the Year: Billie Jo Brook, Berneslai Homes; Emma Harrison, Whyy? Change; Faye Braisby, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust; Joe Burns, Tribosonics Ltd.

- Degree Apprentice of the Year: Brad Thompson-Stevens, Amazon (Sheffield); Lois Gault, Hothouse Beauty Ltd; Matthew Trueman, Whyy? Change; Tegan Johnson, Kennedys Law LLP.

- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Adam Mellor, Chesterfield Special Cylinders; Adrian Salatowski, CWE; Joseph Woodhead, ITM Power; Ryan Kay, AESSEAL plc.

- Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Gurpreet Singh, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Kate Garrison, Rotherham, Doncaster, South Humber NHS Trust; Katie Fearn Porter Brook Medical Centre; kelly Wilson, Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Trust.

- Construction Apprentice of the Year: Archie Jukes, Berneslai Homes’ Colin Jaques, Berneslai Homes; Gemma Davies, St Leger; Lucie Gresham-Hill, Morgan Sindall.

- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Callum Cole-Needham, Future Life Wealth Management; Ellie Eadon, The Link; Jessica Lindores, Blenheim Park Developments; Louis Smith, Feast, Hatfield.

- Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year: Harriet Brass, Dig Deep Africa; Harry Walker, Total Training Provision; Matthew Trueman, Whyy? Change; Michael Winter, Amazon.

- Mentor of the Year: Connor Ryan, Althaus Digital; Gemma Levitt, Fellowes Ltd; Jared Crawshaw, Resolve; Matthew Bywater, St Leger Homes of Doncaster.

- Diversity & Inclusion Programme: Football Family Ltd; YAB Ltd;

- SME Employer of the Year: Hothouse Beauty Ltd; Resolve; Wilson Howe Chartered Accountants.

- Large Business Employer of the Year: AESSEAL plc; ITM Power Academy; SYNETIQ.

- Training Provider/Programme of the Year: LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers Powered by Travis Perkins Plc; The Source Academy; Total Training Provision; Whyy? Change.

