The search is now over and the finalists have been revealed for this year's South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 The winners gather on Stage at the end of the awards

Making all the important decisions were our expert panel of judges who were both overwhelmed by the quantity, but more importantly impressed by the quality of the nominations, making their unenviable task of reviewing the entries to determine our winners and shortlisted nominees this year quite challenging.

Judging panel:

Louise Allen, group director of Global Business Development and Marketing - NOCN

Jill Coyle, co-chair Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network / Apprenticeship Manager - Nestlé UK&I Ltd

Alice Marren, L&D partner - Arco Ltd

On behalf of the judging panel, Jill Coyle, co-chair Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network stated “Congratulations to all the short-listed finalists for the 2023 South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Apprenticeships play a vital role in our workplaces and our communities and it is so uplifting to read the experiences of individuals and employers as they progress, develop and grow, enabled by apprenticeships. Woven into the fabric of every apprenticeship story are layers of support, from line managers, mentors, employers, training providers to family and friends and, of course, not underestimating the apprentice themselves. Thank you to all those cast members, without whom our apprentice stars could not shine as brightly.”

Meet our Finalists

Advanced Apprentice of the YearAmber Thorpe, The Rotherham NHS Foundation TrustJessica Lindores, Blenheim Park DevelopmentsLaura Fieber, Nomad Opening DoorsMadelaine Lingard, Barnsley CollegeMaisie Caudwell, AESSEALScott Micklethwaite, Outokumpu

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearAneeka Zarar, Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau LtdBillie Clark, AESSEALJoseph Elliss, Fellowes LtdTrinity Dalton, Yella Brick Road

Higher Apprentice of the YearBillie Jo Brook, Berneslai HomesEmma Harrison, Whyy? ChangeFaye Braisby, Rotherham NHS Foundation TrustJoe Burns, Tribosonics Ltd

Degree Apprentice of the YearBrad Thompson-Stevens, Amazon (Sheffield)Lois Gault, Hothouse Beauty LtdMatthew Trueman, Whyy? ChangeTegan Johnsonm Kennedys Law LLP

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the YearAdam Mellor, Chesterfield Special CylindersAdrian Salatowski, CWEJoseph Woodhead, ITM PowerRyan Kay, AESSEAL plc

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the YearGurpreet Singh, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustKate Garrison, Rotherham, Doncaster, South Humber NHS TrustKatie Fearn Porter Brook Medical CentreKelly Wilson, Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Construction Apprentice of the YearArchie Jukes, Berneslai HomesColin Jaques, Berneslai HomesGemma Davies, St LegerLucie Gresham-Hill, Morgan Sindall

Professional Services Apprentice of the YearCallum Cole-Needham, Future Life Wealth ManagementEllie Eadon, The LinkJessica Lindores, Blenheim Park DevelopmentsLouis Smith, Feast, Hatfield

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the YearHarriet Brass, Dig Deep AfricaHarry Walker, Total Training ProvisionMatthew Trueman, Whyy? ChangeMichael Winter, Amazon

Mentor of the YearConnor Ryan, Althaus DigitalGemma Levitt, Fellowes LtdJared Crawshaw, ResolveMatthew Bywater, St Leger Homes of Doncaster

Diversity & Inclusion ProgrammeFootball Family LtdYAB Ltd

SME Employer of the YearHothouse Beauty LtdResolveWilson Howe Chartered Accountants

Large Business Employer of the YearAESSEAL plcITM Power AcademySYNETIQ

Training Provider/Programme of the YearLEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers Powered by Travis Perkins PlcThe Source AcademyTotal Training ProvisionWhyy? Change

Thank you to our headline partner Amazon and our support sponsors Doncaster College, Barnsley College, Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Sheffield Hallam University, The University of Sheffield, AESSEAL, The Source Academy, Sheffield Forgemasters and NOCN Group without which the event wouldn't be possible