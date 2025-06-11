Filming underway at Barnsley Town Hall for new Channel 4 drama

Barnsley Town Hall is currently being used as a filming location for Channel 4’s brand new drama adaptation of A Woman of Substance.

Production crews arrived at the start of the month and are expected to remain on site until Saturday June 14. The drama, based on Barbara Taylor Bradford’s bestselling novel, is the latest high-profile production to showcase Barnsley’s historic architecture.

To support the filming, the first floor and part of the ground floor of the Town Hall are temporarily closed to the public. However, key areas including the Experience Barnsley Museum, Old George café, and the registrars service remain open as usual.

Visitors to the area may notice scaffolding, production vehicles and equipment outside the front of the Town Hall. The council has confirmed that no permanent changes are being made and that the building will return to normal after filming ends.

Drivers are advised that Sadler Gate is temporarily closed, along with some parking bays and St Mary’s car park next to the Town Hall. Diversion signs are in place, and alternative parking information is available on the council’s website.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome to Barnsley Town Hall the production company filming Channel 4’s brand new drama adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s A Woman of Substance. It’s another great opportunity to put Barnsley on the national stage and showcase our amazing buildings and heritage.”