Special film screenings for people aged 55 and over, natter cafes and art workshops are just some of the activities funded by a new grant to help combat loneliness in Barnsley.

Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust has received funding of £40,000 to combat social isolation and encourage volunteering across the borough, from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Barnsley Museums has organised free events across the town centre to encourage people at risk of social isolation take part in new activities and volunteering opportunities, and make new friends in the process.

Free activities include cinema screenings of classic films at the Parkway Cinema, history tours, a natter café at the Eldon Street Café, and art for wellbeing workshops at the Cooper Gallery.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding as community engagement lies at the very heart of Barnsley Museums and the work that it does.

“Working with partners at The Parkway Cinema and the Eldon Street Café has allowed them to reach local communities and offer support for those feeling lonely or isolated.

“The activities are a way of connecting people, building friendships and support systems, and will hopefully raise a smile, offering fun experiences to anyone who would like to take part. The response to the activities has been phenomenal and is already doing so much to help the people of our town.”

Caroline, who attended the Parkway Cinema free screening, said: “This is a great idea bringing people closer together. I have two hearing aids and I’m profoundly deaf, so I feel isolated at times. I can shut myself away for weeks at a time. But this Cinema event has encouraged me to come out and mix with people. It’s great to break the loneliness.”

Further activities are taking place on the following dates and times: