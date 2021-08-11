Festival to take place in memory of ‘enormous influence’ in Sheffield rugby scene Alan George

Alan George

Alan George played a pivotal role at several clubs in South Yorkshire and was director of rugby at Sheffield Hallam University for five years after coaching there since 1990.

His family – Carolyn, Bryony, Huw, Tom, and Anna – said: “If you look at the tributes from Hallam Rugby Club’s current and former players, you’ll realise just how much of an enormous influence Alan had both on and off the field.

“He was not only a great coach, but a mentor to so many young players over the last 20-years of his life. He valued fair play, sportsmanship, red wine, family, and was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan George

“Having had to choose just 30 people to be present at his funeral, this is a chance for those who couldn’t attend to join us and give him the send-off he deserves.”

The Alan George Rugby Festival, hosted by Sheffield Tigers RUFC, kicks off on August 15 and will involve a variety of rugby matches, live entertainment, and family activities.

All money raised will be split between the Children’s Hospital Charity and the Sheffield Hallam Rugby Development Fund, with funds for the latter going towards CPR and head injury courses for players.

Bryony continued: “Having been instrumental in setting up the annual St Joseph’s College Rugby Festival in Ipswich many years ago, he would have been thrilled to have his own set up in his name.

Alan George

“He had a big personality, and he was a very sociable, caring person who would go out of his way to help others. If everyone could now help us, we would be eternally grateful.”

Entry into a tournament on the day will cost £75 for a team of 10, and individuals can play for £5. Spectators can enter for free with an optional donation.