Fears Rotherham shop’s alcohol plans will make troubled street even worse

Locals have hit out at a Rotherham shop’s plan to sell alcohol from 8am until 11pm as they say it would fuel antisocial behaviour and add to ‘nuisance and disorder’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A licence application by Mardin Mini Market and Off Licence at 67 Wellgate, is set to be decided by Rotherham Council’s licensing panel next week.

The shop is described as a convenience store with an off licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operators of the shop say they will follow the Challenge 25 strategy, which encourages anyone who is over 18 but looks under 25 to prove their age with photo ID. They would also keep a written register of refusals including a description of people who have been unable to provide ID to prove their age.

Mardin Mini Market and Off Licence at 67 Wellgate

They say Challenge 25 signage will be on display, and any person accepting a delivery of alcohol must be able to prove they are over 18.

However, residents say there are already two licensed establishments in the vicinity, and the street is plagued by public drinking, noise nuisance, vandalism, and ‘danger to people and property’.

One resident said: “We currently already have public nuisance and disorder on Wellgate, particularly late at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe public nuisance and disorder will be made much worse with the additional consumption of alcohol in public, and in particular the late night availability of alcohol to be drunk off the premises.”

Another letter, submitted on behalf of 18 residents, adds: “I and other residents feel that additional late opening premises would potentially add further disturbance, noise, litter and antisocial behaviour at the foot of a residential street.

“The town centre including Wellgate is currently designated as an antisocial behaviour hotspot due to ongoing problems with street drinkers, persistent begging and drug users regularly congregating, causing a number of issues.

“Recently, the adjacent multi-storey car park had to provide extra security for two months at public expense to mitigate persistent gatherings of persons drinking, drug taking and related antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally sheltered accommodation premises provided by a housing association on Clifton Bank had to close due to the premises attracting a number of street drinkers.