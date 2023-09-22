Fears over welfare of 'homeless' people after tents appear on Sheffield estate
One resident said she was concerned for the welfare of those living in the tents.
She said she had gone up to speak to the occupants to see if they needed anything, including camping supplies, hot meals or a bathroom, but they declined her offer. She said she spoke to a man with a Sheffield accent but he was 'too embarrassed' to come out.
Mum-of-one, Jannine Lax, aged 50, from the Manor area, said: “I am highlighting this situation because it shouldn't be happening in this day and age. My heart breaks for them. We can't just leave them in the fields in the pouring rain and the wind. Someone needs to do something.”
Mrs Lax, said initially there were two tents but there is now only one and the outer cover had blown away in the wind, leaving the tent vulnerable to the bad weather.
She said earlier in the week she'd had to tell some children off because they were bothering the occupants and poking sticks at the tents.
Jannine added: “My worry is whoever is in there is going to get cold and very wet if we don't try to help.”
She claims the tents have been up for over 10 days and urged the authorities to step in and help.
She said: “When I spoke to the man inside, he said to me 'I've just got nowhere else to go.'
“He just seemed really sad. I just hope that somebody reaches out to him and offers him somewhere to stay.
“He's a human being. I'm just trying to help. We shouldn't be allowing this to happen to the homeless of Sheffield.”
Mrs Lax added: “In past I've seen other abandoned sleeping bags wrapped up in cupboard near the bushes and trees and evidence people are sleeping rough on the field but this is a first time we've had tents put up.”
A spokesperson from Sheffield's Homeless Charity, The Archer Project said: “We are aware of this situation and our partner agency have spoken to those concerned. Anyone who is homeless can come to the Archer Project and access hot food, showers, laundry and food packages without judgement. We are open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1pm.”
She added: “They can also access doctors, dentists, hairdressers and get advice about permanent housing.
“We are seeing a rise in the number of people accessing our services. Obviously it's getting into winter and it's going to get a lot busier with energy prices going up and the cost of living crisis starting to affect more people.”