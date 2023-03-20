A health apprentice who uses her newly developed skills to help people when they most need it the most has proved herself a notch above when it comes to supporting patients with cancer.

Fay Braisby is in the running for Higher Apprentice of the Year at our South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Bosses say she deserves special praise for not only being proactive and enthusiastic towards learning, but also making the best use of study time to develop her Mammography knowledge and understanding.

And she has also been singled out by patients who say she does everything she can to help them as they battle cancer.

Holly Scotson, who nominated Fay, said: "She is very punctual and committed to completing her assignments on time and asks for help when she needs it.

"She is a fast learner and has taken to Mammography positioning extremely well. In addition to this, Faye has thrown herself into learning the theory behind the purpose and importance of regular Quality Assurance testing and has taken on these tests herself on a daily and weekly basis.

"Faye is balancing her theory well with her role in department, and also has had time to learn about assisting in Ultrasound scans and biopsies in addition to her Mammography.

"Her kind nature and patient care is exceptional and she has received positive feedback from consultants and patients regarding the high quality of her Mammograms, and her patient care skills.

"Faye's mentor has expressed how impressed she is with how well she has taken to the course and her outstanding commitment to learn and improve. She has completed almost all of her mandatory visits to other departments for example: pathology, chemotherapy and theatre and she has really enjoyed this, asking many questions to aid her knowledge on the patient's pathway.

"She has had many complements from other Radiographers with regards to her positioning skills and technique, including adapting this in more challenging situations.

"Her patient care is wonderful, and she treats all her patients with respect and dignity, which is imperative in breast screening, due to the intimate nature of the examination. We honestly could not wish for a more committed member of staff."

