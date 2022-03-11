Members of the Sheffield and Wakefield Man V Fat FC football team visited the S6 foodbank in Sheffield on Friday – where they were given a tour of the warehouse and told about the foodbank and its operations.

This vital foodbank helps thousands of families and individuals across the entire city unable to afford everyday items such as food and toiletries.

'Fat' Footballers from Sheffield team up with S6 foodbank.

In the foodbank warehouse, pallets of toilet roll, tampons and tinned foods are stored along with several other essential items.

The Man V Fat FC squad is a team of men with a BMI of 27.5 and over – and they play football competitively across the region in aim of losing weight.

Now, in aim of helping the local community, the team have partnered with the S6 foodbank in hope of volunteering and handing over food and toiletries to ensure stock is replenished.

Guy Bell, who helps the running of Man V Fat FC, said: “Obviously it’s great to see the work the S6 Foodbank is doing, but in an ideal world these kinds of places wouldn’t have to exist.

Sheffield and Wakefield Man V Fat FC.

“Unfortunately, lots of people aren’t in the position to have proper meals or even just have toilet paper at home so, being chubby lads, we are probably in as good a position as anyone to hand over some food.

"We will have regular collections during our training sessions and matches. Hopefully we can do whatever we can to help out the foodbank and the people of Sheffield who rely on them.”

Alison Wise, the communications manager at S6 Foodbank, commented: “The past two years have been relentless, but Sheffield people have continued to support others by donating food and cash to people they will likely never meet. And that’s incredible.

The flyer for the Man V Fat FC and S6 Foodbank partnership.