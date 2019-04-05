Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the World Snooker Championships as the competition heads to Sheffield this month.

The world’s top 32 players will battle it out at the Crucible Theatre from April 20 to May 6 and thousands of fans are expected to watch.

Television screens in Tudor Square for the World Snooker Championships.

However, fans heading to the tournament may not know there’s a strict dress code in place and they could be refused entry.

With the matches aired live on TV fans are regularly caught on camera as they sit and watch the action unfold.

As a result, The Crucible has banned football shirts and any sportswear from the arena.

The Crucible launched the policy at the tournament last year and said that stringent bag and security checks will also be in operation.

A message posted on World Snooker said: “Sorry football fans…but from this year, spectators are requested to dress smartly in the arena. "The Event Promoter requests that no sportswear or team sport shirts are worn.

"If in the opinion of the Event Promoter an item of clothing is not deemed suitable to wear in the arena the person will be refused admission until such time they have found an alternative item of clothing that is deemed acceptable."

Fans have again been reminded not to bring any suitcases or large holdalls as they event does not have enough space to store them.

All bags brought into the Crucible, or stored in the cloakroom, this year will be searched by security.

Customers may also be searched using hand held body scanners by security to prevent restricted items from entering the building.