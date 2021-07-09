Famous Sheffield DJ honours Facebook pledge by getting Phil Foden haircut

Jamie Duggan, who was a resident DJ at the legendary Niche nightclub before taking to the decks at Tank, pledged to get the distinctive hairstyle – itself a tribute to England legend Paul Gascoigne – if he got more than 500 likes.

The bassline pioneer’s 70,000 Facebook followers soon obliged and he responded with photos showing his hair being dyed platinum blond just like the Manchester City midfielder’s.

Sharing photos of the dramatic transformation, he wrote ‘a bet’s a bet’, before adding ‘it’s coming...’.

At the start of the pandemic, the DJ thrilled his fans by hosting a 15-hour live set and raising more than £12,000 for the NHS in the process.

He is preparing to stage a special Sound of Bassline event in a 5,000 capacity big top circus tent at Magna Science Adventure Centre on July 24.