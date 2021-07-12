Noah Lomax’s mum wants as many people as possible to help turn social media pink in his memory by sharing photos featuring the flamboyant youngster’s favourite colour on Saturday, July 17.

Noah was a popular character from Crookes who was gay and campaigned passionately for LGBT+ right. He was just 15 when he died following struggles with his mental health.

His name lives on through the Noah Lomax Fund, which helps the charity SAYiT provide vital support including counselling and emergency funding for other young LGBT+ people battling mental health problems.

Noah Lomax would have turned 18 this Saturday, July 17

Noah’s mum, Claire McGettigan, told how it would mean so much to her and the rest of the family to see people sharing their photos in his memory.

“It would have been a big birthday so we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion,” she said.

“He absolutely loved his social media, and pink was his favourite colour, so I just thought why not marry the two?

Noah Lomax was a big fan of social media

“He had a lot of online friends all over the country and even in America and countries across Europe so this is a way for them to get involved too.

“It will just be nice to know that other people are still remembering him and thinking about him on his 18th birthday.”

To take part, people should photograph themselves wearing something pink and upload it to Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #flamboyantpink4noah, tagging @sayitsheffield and nominating and tagging three friends.

Noah Lomax's mum said it would mean a lot to know other people were thinking of him on what would have been his 18th birthday

If you don't have any pink clothes or would rather not be in the photo, you can share a photo of anything that colour, from painted nails to a pink drink.

You can also donate at: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/FlamboyantPink/.

Claire intends to collate the photos into a permanent reminder of how much Noah meant to so many people.

On his birthday, she plans to visit his memorial bench in Weston Park, which is decorated with rainbow ribbons from well-wishers.

She will also be baking brownies, as they did every year on his birthday, and enjoying a McDonald’s tea in his honour.