Pete Morley, a 54-year-old butcher who lives in Gleadless, has not been in contact with anyone since Thursday, February 24, at around 7am.

He was last seen around Effingham Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, early the following morning.

His black Volkswagen Transporter, with the distinctive 4D number plate B9PDM, was last spotted around Meadowhall and police believe he may still be in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife Joanne Morley this morning said: “He is still missing and we are so desperate to get him home safe as soon as possible.

“He hasn’t been in contact with anyone since 7am Thursday morning and his phone is switched off as well, which is not like him at all. He isn’t in a very good place at the moment so If anyone sees him please contact me ASAP.”

Joanne added that there had been reported sightings in Doncaster and Holmfirth yesterday but these were not confirmed.