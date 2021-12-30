Family of man who had heart attack during Bond film No Time To Die fundraise for a defibrillator at Sheffield cinema

Malcolm Clarke, aged 81, went into cardiac arrest at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Sheffield city centre while watching the James Bond film No Time To Die earlier this year, and four medical professionals in the audience came to his aid.

As they performed CPR, members of the public and Malcolm’s son-in-law attempted to find a defibrillator, having to cross a dual carriageway to find one.

Fortunately, Malcolm survived the ordeal and now his family want to raise £2,000 to pay to have a defibrillator installed at the Odeon.

Malcolm and Jacky Clarke

Andrew Wileman, Malcolm’s son-in-law, said: “We were a bit surprised that there aren’t defibrillators at every public building. The guys at the Odeon had to run across the street to get one.

“If we can do something to make sure that this does not happen to someone else that would be great. They are lifesaving pieces of kit. We want to do our bit.

“Malcolm is pretty well. He is making good progress, it can be slow progress but he is doing quite well. We have been in touch with the people who were on the scene at the Odeon and we want to keep expressing our thanks to them.”

A Gofundme page, set up by Malcolm’s granddaughter, Leah Shave, has so far raised £405 towards their goal, and Andrew said that a similar amount was raised by Malcolm’s daughters distributing 100 Christmas teas on December 19.

Leah wrote on the Gofundme page: “We are so thankful that there were medical professionals on scene to start early CPR, but it took more than 15 minutes to find a defibrillator- the equipment that would ultimately bring him back to us.

"Amazingly, after two shocks from the defibrillator, Malcolm's pulse returned and he was transported to Sheffield General Northern Hospital where he grew more and more stable.

“We, and Pops, know how lucky we are to have the opportunity to make more memories together, with the help of your kind donations, we wish to give other families the chance to have the same miraculous outcome as us.”