Family, friends and greyhound Mabel help Linda and Peter celebrate their love

Linda and Peter Allen have been married for 34 happy years but when Peter was told that he was in the latter stages of prostate cancer, the couple decided they had to do something special to celebrate their love.

And that’s when the team at St Luke’s Hospice stepped in to help give the Woodthorpe couple a special day to remember, with a renewal of their wedding vows in the St Luke’s chapel and a celebration tea for family and friends.

Peter, who is 68, has monthly visits to the St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services for help with pain medication and also to meet the Therapies team – he is currently creating a memory box to share with family - and hospice Lead for Spiritual Care Jo Hird.

“Peter’s health is deteriorating and we had had a conversation about renewing our vows and we felt we should do it now, while Peter can enjoy it,” said Linda.

Linda and Peter with Jo Hird of St Luke's Hospice (centre)

“We talked to Jo and said we would really like to take our vows as a lasting memory and we asked if she would perform the ceremony for us.

“She worked so hard with our family to make it happen and it really was a wonderful day.”

There were 26 guests – close family and friends - at the ceremony, including retired greyhound Mabel, who acted as ring bearer for the couple.

“The room was just full of love when we spoke our vows – we couldn’t have wished for it to be any better,” said Linda.

Mabel the greyhound was ring bearer at the ceremony

“We were so grateful for everything they had done – they even provided a special cake – that we took a collection, which has raised £800.

“Really, though, there is no amount of money could represent just what the St Luke’s team did for us on our special day.”