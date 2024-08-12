Family, friends and greyhound Mabel help Linda and Peter celebrate their love
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And that’s when the team at St Luke’s Hospice stepped in to help give the Woodthorpe couple a special day to remember, with a renewal of their wedding vows in the St Luke’s chapel and a celebration tea for family and friends.
Peter, who is 68, has monthly visits to the St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services for help with pain medication and also to meet the Therapies team – he is currently creating a memory box to share with family - and hospice Lead for Spiritual Care Jo Hird.
“Peter’s health is deteriorating and we had had a conversation about renewing our vows and we felt we should do it now, while Peter can enjoy it,” said Linda.
“We talked to Jo and said we would really like to take our vows as a lasting memory and we asked if she would perform the ceremony for us.
“She worked so hard with our family to make it happen and it really was a wonderful day.”
There were 26 guests – close family and friends - at the ceremony, including retired greyhound Mabel, who acted as ring bearer for the couple.
“The room was just full of love when we spoke our vows – we couldn’t have wished for it to be any better,” said Linda.
“We were so grateful for everything they had done – they even provided a special cake – that we took a collection, which has raised £800.
“Really, though, there is no amount of money could represent just what the St Luke’s team did for us on our special day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.