Family business supports Sheffield Children’s after specialist care from the Burns Unit

Family firm, Hamilton Plant Hire, has committed its support to Sheffield Children’s after experiencing specialist care from the hospital.

Caroline, Wilf, Martha and Tom Hamilton with Deputy Chief Nurse, Jenny Longden, from Sheffield Children's

In 2018 the daughter of Tom Hamilton, owner and Managing Director of Hamilton Plant Hire, suffered a burn injury after an accident with a kettle and was rushed to Sheffield Children’s.

Eight-year-old Martha, who was just three years old at the time, was treated for her burn on the dedicated Burns Unit at Sheffield Children’s, with her mum also staying at the hospital while she continued her treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hamilton said: “Martha’s incident highlighted to us how suddenly any family may need urgent hospital care.

a

“The whole Children’s Hospital team, from arriving and assessing her condition through to the specialist treatment on the Burns Unit and the follow-up programme, has been above and beyond. We feel very grateful for all the support Martha received.”

Five years on, the Hamilton family headed back to Sheffield Children’s to visit the Burns Unit and say thank you to the teams there for the care Martha received. Thanks to the care she received, her burn fully healed and you wouldn’t even be able to spot it today.

Mum Caroline Hamilton said: “It was great to go back to Sheffield Children’s and thank some of the staff that helped us when Martha was being treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel incredibly lucky to have received such support, and all on our doorstep here in Sheffield. Looking back on her time in the hospital Martha has nothing but happy memories, which is a testament to the team’s work and their dedication to looking after patients.”

Now, the team at Hamilton Plant Hire is determined to make a difference and support more patients needing the specialist care offered by Sheffield Children’s.

The company has added The Children’s Hospital Charity logo to its fleet of vehicles and has committed to supporting the hospital for the rest of the year by signing up to be ‘Children’s Champions’.

The Charity’s ‘Children’s Champions’ donate monthly or annually towards enhancements to Sheffield Children’s, funding specialist equipment, vital research and new facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin Hallatt, Senior Philanthropy officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Tom, Caroline, and Hamilton Plant Hire for their continued support for the hospital. Our Children’s Champions regularly fund vital equipment and facilities to help make Sheffield Children’s the extraordinary place it is today, and we are delighted to have Hamiltons on board as Champions.”