A popular children’s attraction is touring around South Yorkshire this summer after it had to cancel multiple visits to the area in April due to wet weather.

Funtopia – ‘the big day out for little kids’ – will make its visits to South Yorkshire in the coming weeks, stopping off in Rotherham, Wakefield and Doncaster.

Funtopia is a day festival which is specifically designed for children aged under 10 to enjoy role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, an under-5s area, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After trialling autism friendly sessions last year, the 2023 tour will now feature these sessions at the start of every Funtopia, from 10.30am-11.30am.

Kids can enjoy giant inflatables, dress up and tasty food as Funtopia visits Rotherham, Doncaster and Wakefield in the coming weeks.

Funtopia was due to visit both Wakefield and Doncaster back in April, but due to wet weather and saturated grounds, the event was unfortunately cancelled.

Company director Sarah Green said: “This year has been incredibly hard, with the constant wet weather and saturated grounds at the start of the season. We were due to kick start the tour at Leicester on the 8th April, but that event, along with the following 11 all had to be cancelled.

“Either the ground conditions or the wet weather on our event days just wasn’t suitable or safe to open the festivals. We finally managed to open on the 7th May but we missed our first visits to Wakefield and Doncaster in April. We really can’t wait to return in July.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 Summer Tour will visit Brinsworth Playing Fields in Rotherham on June 11, Thornes Park in Wakefield on July 8, and Sandall Beat Playing Fields in Doncaster on July 15. Funtopia is open daily from 11:30am to 5:30pm.

Tickets for the main event start at £2.50.

Tickets are bought at the gate from 10am on the day, and are priced at £10 per child over 90cm tall, £2.50 per adult, and children under 90cm tall enter for free. All activities and games are included in the price of entry.

Tickets for the autism friendly sessions can be purchased in advance for £5 per child over 90cm, and free for adults and children under 90cm. To purchase one of these tickets, click here.