Families supported by Bluebell Wood thank Sheffield company for special gifts

Since 2018, children and families supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice have regularly found uplifting surprises in the post after being nominated by a loved one.

The gift hampers, designed, packaged and sent by social enterprise BearHugs, are tailored to the individual and contain comforting UK-made treats along with a touching personalised message.

Since the partnership began, an astonishing 460 boxes have been sent to families free of charge - some to children and others to parents, carers, grandparents and siblings.

Lucas helping Rob open his bearhug hamper.

Lucas Fletcher, 5, who has received support from Bluebell Wood since 2017, is one of the many children who were over the moon to receive a surprise in the post – and while it may have been addressed to his dad Rob Fletcher, it didn’t stop him lending a hand.

Lucas’ mum, Jodie Bryan, from Dinnington said: “We nominated Lucas’ dad, but we didn’t tell him, so it was a complete surprise when it came through the post.

“Lucas was even more excited than Rob to open it, so he made sure he had plenty of help!

“Rob loved it though when he got a look-in and was a very welcome surprise for him. It was full of things that he’d probably never go out and buy for himself and he really enjoyed it. A big thank you to Bear Hugs for putting smiles on our faces.”

Left to Right: Emma Doughty, head of family support at Bluebell Wood, with Faye Savory owner of BearHugs social enterprise

Entrepreneur Faye Savory from Walkley came up with the BearHugs concept after receiving a moving parcel of treats from a friend whilst seriously ill with Lyme Disease.

Now known as the ‘chief sender of hugs’, Faye has always considered it as more of a calling than a job.

She said: “As a Sheffield-based social enterprise, it’s been an absolute privilege to partner with such a wonderful local charity, and we’ve very much enjoyed spreading some joy among the inspirational families who visit the hospice.