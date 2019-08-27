Fallen climber rescued from peak near Sheffield
A fallen climber had to be rescued from a peak near Sheffield.
Teams from the Woodhead and Edale mountain rescue teams were dispatched to the scene at Dovestone Tor, Derwent Edge, at 11.40am yesterday.
They responded to reports that a climber had fallen and broken their ankle.
In a Facebook post detailing the incident, the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: "After the casualty was treated on-scene by the team doctor, he was packaged and prepared for a very long and hot stretcher carry to the ambulance.
"After an initial hand over hand back up the crag to the top, the wheel was attached to the stretcher and the long walk commenced to Foulstone Delf where the ambulance crew managed to get their vehicle.
"Another great example of our Peak District teams working together to get the job done."