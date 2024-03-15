Fairy magic spreads across Sheffield as show goes on the road
And as Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society go on the road with their new show, this magical trio are hoping they have enough fairy dust to add that extra touch of sparkle to every performance.
Angela Wade, Sue Corker and Rebecca Lambert are playing fairies Celia, Fleta and Leila in Dore’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic political comedy Iolanthe.
It’s an outrageous blend of political satire and romantic comedy, blended with some of 19th century musical theatre’s most enduring melodies.
With renovation work on the group’s usual home at the Montgomery Theatre not yet complete, though, the dedicated Gilbert and Sullivan enthusiasts are breaking with tradition and taking the show out into the community.
Directed by Stephen Andrews, the semi-staged concert version of the outrageous tale of fairy intrigue and political scandal, will open at Crookes Social Club on April 7 at 2.30.
It then goes on to Dore Community Centre on April 13 at 2.30pm and ends its mini road trip at Whittington Moor Methodist Church on April 20, again at 2.30pm.
To book tickets for all three venues on the Iolanthe mini tour visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/dore-gilbert-sullivan-society/iolanthe/e-jdvozm or call 07565 805405.