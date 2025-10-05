This ‘beautiful and sweet’ dog is looking for her forever home after being abandoned.

Honey was ‘skin and bones’ when she was found as a stray.

After going unclaimed, she has now been handed over to an animal rescue charity in the hope of re-homing her.

Honey, who is believed to be one year old, is now being cared for by Thornberry Animal Charity until her forever home can be found.

The charity said: “You could not meet a more beautiful, sweet girl.

“Honey had arrived earlier this week after finishing her ‘unclaimed stray days’.

“Failed by humans and left to starve. It just isn’t good enough.

“Safe now, sweet as Honey is looking for her new home.

“She has loved other doggy friends. We feel better she is better suited to be with older children given her limited history and shy demeanour.”

For more information visit www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org