However, to get to the gems, there is a lot of junk, broken toys and damaged phones being sold that you will need to sift through first.
We have put together a list of six of the weird and wonderful things listed on Facebook Marketplace in Sheffield:
- A tub of live fruit flies
When scrolling through Facebook Marketplace, the last thing you expect to come across is a plastic tub filled with live insects.
Intended as live food for someone’s pet mantis, the flies are being sold for £2 in the Shiregreen area.
- A framed picture of ‘Big Willy’ Shakespeare wearing pink sunglasses
If you are a fan of Shakespeare you might be interested in buying this framed picture of the bard himself wearing some bright pink sunglasses.
The perfect addition to your home office, this seller from the Firth Park area is only asking for reasonable £5 to bring ‘Big Willy’ into your life.
- An assortment of elephant statues
If you live in the Stannington area and have a spare £40, you could fill your living room cabinet with an army of elephant statues.
- Prime Easter gift sets
Given the Prime boom in Sheffield over the last few months, it is no wonder that a few savvy people have decided to start selling gift sets combining the drink with chocolate for the Easter period.
This listing is only made weirder by the fact that Prime chocolate doesn’t appear to exist, showing how creative the community can be and how desperate people are for Prime products.
- Dog-shaped speaker
Whether it is the realistic, sad puppy-dog eyes or the speaker in the dog’s belly, this is an unusual find.
With it’s bluetooth capabilities and long battery life, the £50 speaker has been for sale for three weeks now.
- Wicker frog
This 1970s wicker frog was found in the home goods section of Marketplace.
According to the listing, a frog is a symbol of good luck. At an already reduced price of £25, this charming fellow would be a weird but wonderful addition to any conservatory.