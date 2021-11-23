A large potion of Eyre Street was cordoned off opposite Halfords this morning, Tuesday, November 23.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Eyre Street at 11.43am responding to concerns regarding the safety of a member of the public at a multi-storey car park in Sheffield city centre.

“The incident has now been resolved, no injuries have been reported and the road has been re-opened.”

