Eyre Street in Sheffield closed by police over concern for person on multistorey car park
A main road in Sheffield city centre was closed today after emergency services were called to the scene.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:47 pm
A large potion of Eyre Street was cordoned off opposite Halfords this morning, Tuesday, November 23.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Eyre Street at 11.43am responding to concerns regarding the safety of a member of the public at a multi-storey car park in Sheffield city centre.
“The incident has now been resolved, no injuries have been reported and the road has been re-opened.”
