Two charities are teaming up to highlight people’s experiences of flooding for an exhibition in June.

The National Flood Forum and The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) are asking people to share their art which shows their experience of floods, such as poetry or photography.

The exhibition will take place as part of the Flood & Coast Conference at Telford International Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may also be the opportunity to attend the event and give your personal experience of flooding.

An exhibition for victims of flooding is looking for contributors

Sheffield has been a target of floods for many years, given its proximity to five major rivers - River Don, Porter Brook, River Loxley, River Rivelin and River Sheaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, heavy downpour caused significant disruption in Sheffield, resulting in the flooding of Tesco on Abbeydale Road.

Floods in November 2019 broke several banks of the River Don, where 150% of the average monthly rainfall fell in just two days.

One of the worst years for Sheffield floods was 2007, where a teenage boy was swept away by the River Sheaf and an elderly man died when trying to cross the road in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exhibition for victims of flooding is looking for contributors

Thousands were forced to vacate their homes and Meadowhall was completely submerged in water.

Terry Fuller, CEO at The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management, said: “We want our conference to place communities at the heart of our thinking and discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flood & Coast provides a great opportunity to raise the importance of community engagement amongst the flood risk professionals and decision makers who attend.”