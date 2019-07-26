Exhausted couple rescued from Sheffield moors
An exhausted couple were rescued from moors in Sheffield in the extreme heat.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 09:41
The Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Midhope Moors yesterday.
In a Facebook post, the team said yesterday afternoon: “The busy period continues today with our third call out in as many days.
“A young couple out walking on Midhope Moors reported themselves exhausted and struggling to continue.
“Team members met the walkers, rehydrated and cooled them and walked them to safety.”