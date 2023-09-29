A Doncaster reality TV star who boasted of sleeping with 250 women has been signed up for a new series of raunchy dating show Ex On The Beach.

Callum Izzard, aged 27, who has already featured on Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating, will feature on the new season of the reality show, The Sun reports.

The show will see Callum confront his exes in an exotic location on the MTV show.

And it won't be the first time he has taken part in the explosive series.

Callum Izzard of Doncaster is reported to be starring on the new series of Ex On The Beach.

The reality star first took part in 2021 after a bitter split from his former fiancée and Love Islander Georgia Steel.

The reality TV pair met while filming MTV’s Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love in the US and got engaged a month later.

But they called time on the relationship in lockdown after seven months.

He said afterwards: “Nothing bad happened to end the relationship. There was no cheating.”

Taking a swipe, he added: “I’ll be honest, I’m just a clever person and she’s not.

“Imagine trying to talk to somebody, imagine trying to argue with somebody, conversate with somebody who doesn’t compete on your level intellectually.

“After a while it starts to fade, the looks aren’t there anymore and I can’t do it, man. Add that with living together with someone in a confined thing because we’re in lockdown.

“I hate running but I was going on hour, two hour long runs every day just to get out of the house. One day, she goes, ‘Can I come on the runs?’ I was like, ‘F--k no'.”

Following their split he dated Towie beauty Ella Rae Wise but they suffered the same fate, ending things in December last year.

However he said the break-up “stung” because Ella told him off for going public with their romance.

He told The Sun last year: “I thought she’d be really happy, but actually she said ‘why’ve you done that.’

“She told me she has a lot of TV stuff to do and so then we got into a big argument and I thought am I an idiot?