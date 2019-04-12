Everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2019 in Sheffield

Record Store Day 2019 takes place tomorrow, April 13.

Four Sheffield stores are part of the 200 UK wide joining in on the action stocking special vinyl releases throughout the day.

Collectors are set to flock from across the city for what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Here’s every store taking part, and their plans for the big day.

Record Collector

Sheffield oldest and most reputable record store on Fulwood Road will open at 8am and is expecting huge crowds.

The store is adding and updating all stock for the day on their blog here and will be keeping audiences updated via Facebook and Twitter.

To get hold of any of the special releases, it’s best to turn up early.

Record Junkee

Record Junkee on Earl Street will open at 8am and serve alcohol from 12pm, so you can sip on a beer while you browse. Coffee will be served throughout the day to make up for that early alarm.

BANG BANG ROMEO will perform an acoustic set ahead of their UK/EU stadium tour supporting P!nk, followed by a special performance from the Guilford/Sheffield indie-punks Blackwaters.

The event is free. More info here.

Spinning Discs

Spinning Discs on Chesterfield Road will open at 9am. The store is teaming up with neighbours Create who are offering a coffee and cookie deal for £2.50 to keep shoppers happy while they wait.

Vinyl fans will be invited to give their new purchases a play on the decks or have ago at playing their own tunes.

Record knowledge will be tested during the RSD queue quiz for the chance to win either a £25 record token or beer from The Hop Hideout.

The Spinning Discs crew will be playing a DJ set at The Tramshed bar & kitchen after the event.

Find more information on the store’s Facebook page.

Bear Tree Records

Bear Tree at The Forum, Devonshire Street will be supporting perinatal charity Light Sheffield by selling special charity bags. The £25 bundles include a ticket with the chance to win a Rega Record Store Day Turntable. These bags will be sold cash only.

The store opens at 8am and recommends that those coming extra early come with a wish list, so staff can pull orders before opening and get the queue moving faster.

A list of stock can be found here.

The Forum Bar will open at 8am for food and drinks.