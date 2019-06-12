Everyone deserves a chance to be happy
Whether it’s learning to do a new art or craft or finding out how to plant, there are a variety of fun classes to enjoy at a new Stradbroke shop.
These classes are more than just fun, however, they could help people find happiness.
They take place at Everyone Deserves a Chance, a shop set up to support the not-for-profit company of the same name which was launched to try and help people in Sheffield who are suffering - or have suffered – with mental health problems.
Danielle Reilly, volunteer secretary for the organisation, said: “The inspiration behind the name is that no matter what is in your past, where you are from, what your background is or where you are headed, everyone deserves a chance.”
The shop was originally based in Hackenthorpe, but recently moved to new premises in Stadbroke.
The shop was officially opened earlier this month by the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Tony Downing.
He marked the store open with an official ribbon cutting, before giving flowers to the volunteers.
Danielle said: “Having the new Lord Mayor come to open the shop was absolutely fantastic, it was such and honour for us to have him there and for him to hand out thank yous to some of the extremely hard working volunteers as without them it would never have happened.
“It was a great day; everyone was happy, smiling, enjoying a slice of cake or two and milling around. Upwards of 200 people came in throughout the day.”
Free classes and groups, providing everything from therapeutic planting to learning how to make your own reuseable bag, take place at the shop, with attendees able to take away what they make with them on the day.
Danielle said: “We believe that anybody can benefit from the groups and classes that we run. It allows your mind some escapism and for you to do something just that is just for you.
“The sessions are taken by volunteers who have been taught or acquired the skills and now want to pass this knowledge on to somebody else.”
There is also a curiosity shop that sells second hand items along with concrete ornaments that are made in-house, antiques and collectables. There is also a small garden centre.
Please search ‘Everyone Deserves a Chance Sheffield’ on Facebook to find out more or to sign up for classes.
A timetable for the classes will also be available shortly in the shop window, on Stradbroke Drive. People are asked to let volunteers know they wish to attend ahead of time, however, people are also welcome to attend on the day.
Volunteers from the organisation will also be at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre on Wednesday, June 19, from 9.30am and 4.30pm, to meet with shoppers and give them more information about the cause.