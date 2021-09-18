Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Stephen Graham turn out for Sheffield premiere

Ecstatic fans flocked to Sheffield’s Tudor Square to get a glimpse of the stars of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the pink carpet.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:17 am

The film’s premiere took place at the Crucible Theatre on Friday evening – where the play that inspired the movie was first staged – and was attended by cast members including Max Harwood and Lauren Patel as well as actor Stephen Graham.

The Amazon Prime Video production is inspired by the true story of Jamie and his mother Margaret Campbell, who attended the Sheffield premiere together, and follows Jamie New, a teenager in the city who dreams of a life on stage as a drag artist.

The film was produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films and was shot in the city at locations such as The Moor, the Parson Cross estate, Endcliffe Park, Crookes, and Attercliffe.

