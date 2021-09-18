The film’s premiere took place at the Crucible Theatre on Friday evening – where the play that inspired the movie was first staged – and was attended by cast members including Max Harwood and Lauren Patel as well as actor Stephen Graham.

The Amazon Prime Video production is inspired by the true story of Jamie and his mother Margaret Campbell, who attended the Sheffield premiere together, and follows Jamie New, a teenager in the city who dreams of a life on stage as a drag artist.

The film was produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films and was shot in the city at locations such as The Moor, the Parson Cross estate, Endcliffe Park, Crookes, and Attercliffe.

1. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Jamie Campbell and Max Harwood. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Max Harwood, who plays Jamie Campbell. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Jamie Campbell. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Drag artists on the pink carpet. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales