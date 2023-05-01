We have our own preference of which Wetherspoons pub to visit for a cheap meal and a pint – how does your favourite compare to others’ opinions?

Whetherspoons pubs come in all shapes and sizes – but we all know what the menu is serving up. Whether you’re looking for a full English breakfast, fish and chips, a mixed grill, or a drink at an affordable price, the pub giant is a popular choice for many.

The national pub company owns almost 900 venues across the UK and Ireland, and 16 in South Yorkshire. The decision of where to go can be a difficult one to make, and for that reason we have ranked all the pubs from best to worst rated, based on how Google users have reviewed each branch.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Spoons compare?

1 . JD Wetherspoons in South Yorkshire We have listed all 16 of Wetherspoons' pubs in the county from best to worst according to Google reviews.

2 . The Red Lion, Doncaster The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.2 star rating according to 2,592 reviews on Google.

3 . The Sheaf Island, Sheffield The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,762 Google reviews.

4 . The Old Market Hall, Mexborough The Old Market Hall, on Market Street, Mexborough, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,261 Google reviews.