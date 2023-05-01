News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
8 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
11 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Every Wetherspoons pub in South Yorkshire ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

We have our own preference of which Wetherspoons pub to visit for a cheap meal and a pint – how does your favourite compare to others’ opinions?

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st May 2023, 18:08 BST

Whetherspoons pubs come in all shapes and sizes – but we all know what the menu is serving up. Whether you’re looking for a full English breakfast, fish and chips, a mixed grill, or a drink at an affordable price, the pub giant is a popular choice for many.

The national pub company owns almost 900 venues across the UK and Ireland, and 16 in South Yorkshire. The decision of where to go can be a difficult one to make, and for that reason we have ranked all the pubs from best to worst rated, based on how Google users have reviewed each branch.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Spoons compare?

We have listed all 16 of Wetherspoons' pubs in the county from best to worst according to Google reviews.

1. JD Wetherspoons in South Yorkshire

We have listed all 16 of Wetherspoons' pubs in the county from best to worst according to Google reviews. Photo: Google/Wetherspoons

Photo Sales
The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.2 star rating according to 2,592 reviews on Google.

2. The Red Lion, Doncaster

The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.2 star rating according to 2,592 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,762 Google reviews.

3. The Sheaf Island, Sheffield

The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,762 Google reviews. Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
The Old Market Hall, on Market Street, Mexborough, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,261 Google reviews.

4. The Old Market Hall, Mexborough

The Old Market Hall, on Market Street, Mexborough, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,261 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WetherspoonsGoogleSouth YorkshireIreland