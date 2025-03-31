Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since the start of Lent, beginning earlier this month, the ‘Sheffield Right to Choose’ network have been counter-protesting against the pro-life organisation 40 Days For Life.

40 Days For Life is an American organisation, founded in 2004, which campaigns against abortion globally. They have been organising protests across the UK during lent for numerous years.

In Sheffield, their campaigning is taking place outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s sexual health centre.

This year, they announced in February that they would hold another campaign of “prayer and fasting” in Sheffield, as well as nine other cities in the UK.

Each Saturday, Sheffield Right to Choose have been organising demonstrations to counter the 40 Days For Life protestors, on the corner between Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street.

Alice Hazel (not her real name), 57, a health worker from Sheffield who has been to multiple counter-protests, said: “I think abortion is fundamental to women’s right to make choices about their own bodies.

“But for me, it isn’t just about abortion. It’s about having access to contraception, access to education, access to healthcare, access to a decent standard of living so that you can bring up your children when you want to. Every child should be a wanted child. Nobody should have to go through a pregnancy if they don’t want to.”

Alice said each week, the Sheffield Right to Choose network have outnumbered the 40 Days For Life protestors as they have had around three to six people there and the counter-demonstrators have sometimes had around 25 people there.

She said: “We want to make it clear that they are in the minority and there are people who oppose their views and support women in their choice.”

Each Saturday, the counter-protestors have held up banners and placards, sometimes purposefully blocking the 40 Days For Life posters so passers-by don’t see them.

Alice said: “I think they have very fundamentalist beliefs around when life begins and they’ve got every right to hold that opinion. I just don’t think they’ve got a right to impose that opinion on other people.

“The whole anti-abortion movement is extremely well funded. They’ve had success through these tactics in America. I think they feel they’re in a position of strength because of what happened there.”

Sheffield Right to Choose also campaign for the total decriminalisation of abortion in the UK.

She said: “If a woman seeks abortion outside the provisions of the 1967 act, they can face criminal investigation and criminal prosecution. That has happened in Britain and the numbers of women facing those investigations and prosecutions has increased over the last five years.

“We think abortion should be completely outside of criminal law and it should be treated as a healthcare procedure and women should have support and facilities, not criminal prosecution or investigation.”

Alice said Sheffield Right to Choose will continue to maintain their presence counter-protesting every Saturday through the rest of Lent.

She said: “We are confident that the majority of the public do support women’s right to choose and we’ll continue to counter 40 Days For Life.”

