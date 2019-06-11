Everly Pregnant Brothers announce date at Sheffield working men’s club
Sheffield musical favourites the Everly Pregnant Brothers have announced a date at a city working men’s club.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 11:07
The band, best known for their tongue in cheek, Sheffield-flavoured ukulele led cover versions, will play Woodseats WMC on June 28 – ahead of an appearance at this year’s Tramlines Festival in July.
Supported by The Redemption Brothers, tickets for the show, which gets under way at 7pm, are priced at £15.
The band will also appear at Tramlines in Hillsborough Park on July 19.