Everly Pregnant Brothers announce date at Sheffield working men’s club

Sheffield musical favourites the Everly Pregnant Brothers have announced a date at a city working men’s club.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 11:07

The band, best known for their tongue in cheek, Sheffield-flavoured ukulele led cover versions, will play Woodseats WMC on June 28 – ahead of an appearance at this year’s Tramlines Festival in July.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Everly Pregnant Brothers singer shares battle with depression

Supported by The Redemption Brothers, tickets for the show, which gets under way at 7pm, are priced at £15.

The band will also appear at Tramlines in Hillsborough Park on July 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Everly Pregnant Brothers.
The group will be playing at Woodseats WMC.