Event: Young people seeking sanctuary performed a moving poem
The children, part of Stand & Be Counted Theatre’s Youth Theatre of Sanctuary, read It’s Where We Belong as part of the Yorkshire Integration Festival in the Winter Garden on Saturday.
The free, family-focused festival organised by Migration Yorkshire featured music, food, an art exhibition and performances.
It aimed to celebrate the integration of refugees and all communities in Yorkshire.
Members of the Youth Theatre of Sanctuary created the poem, which refers to ‘Sheffield is my heart, Sheffield is my home’ in their weekend workshops in the city.
“Everyone did themselves - and us - proud with their brilliant performance”, said Rosie MacPherson, joint CEO at Stand & Be Counted Theatre.
“It was a wonderful festival to be involved with, and there was a real buzz in the city centre despite the rain.
“Watching our youth theatre take to the stage to read a poem they had created in front of a crowd was a very special moment to witness.”
It’s Where We BelongCity of steel born and made
Places to visit right and left
Parks and streets all bustling with people
Day and night, people like specks in the sand
And it’s where we belong
Museums plenty and filled with history
Both good and bad
Happy and sad
Ordinary, Sheffield may be
But
It’s where we belong
Ordinary it still may be
But, its where our memories are made
The happiest, the fondest of our memories
The tragic and the joyful ones
Our passion for this ordinary place
Like a flame burning and reaching new limits.
I wanna be Sheffield's steel support beam
Holding Sheffield up
Sheffield is my heartSheffield is my home