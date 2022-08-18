Eurovision, flooding and Roxy Ball Room - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this weeks' episode we discuss the changeable weather – from heatwaves to flooding – and how this has caused disruption in the city.

We also talk about the opening of a new nightclub – Roxy Ball Room – in the city centre.

Behind the Headlines podcast.

In addition, we mull over the benefits of hosting Eurovision Song Contest after Sheffield made the shortlist of cities who could potentially host the event.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8d3sai