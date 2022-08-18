News you can trust since 1887
Eurovision, flooding and Roxy Ball Room - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:27 pm

In this weeks' episode we discuss the changeable weather – from heatwaves to flooding – and how this has caused disruption in the city.

We also talk about the opening of a new nightclub – Roxy Ball Room – in the city centre.

Behind the Headlines podcast.

In addition, we mull over the benefits of hosting Eurovision Song Contest after Sheffield made the shortlist of cities who could potentially host the event.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8d3sai

