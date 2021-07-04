Euro 2020: Wild scenes at Sheffield pub as England roar into the semis
England supporters across Sheffield have gone wild after the team marks another major victory by beating Ukraine 4-0 to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 9:13 am
Popular Sheffield pub, The Common Room, was packed with the Three Lions supporters hours before the 8pm kick off in Rome.
The team will face Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7, at 8pm.
The Star journalist and photographer Errol Edwards was there to capture the moments.
