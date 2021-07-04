Euro 2020: Sheffield-born Harry Maguire who scores for England says ‘we won’t stop here’

In a post-match interview with the BBC, the 28-year-old centre-back said now they will need to focus on their next big game against Denmark and go all the way to the final.

He said: "It's a great feeling...a great achievement, but we are not going to stop here. We've got another big game coming up and we want to go further this time.

"It's a great feeling to win it here, and the way that the way that we've done it as well shows the big progress that we are making as a country so may the improvement continue."

England's Harry Maguire scores their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Maguire's brilliant header put Gareth Southgate's side 2-0 up, thanks to Luke Shaw's free kick in a set-piece goal.

The other goals were scored by Harry Kane in the fourth minute, followed by the centre forward’s another goal in the 50th minute and Jordan Henderson's first ever goal for the national team in the 63rd minute.

The Manchester United captain said there was a "great atmosphere" in the dressing room tonight but there was no time to be complacent.

"We've had a great belief in the dressing room. The first half was tough - obviously we've got the early goal but that caused a few problems and that changed the game in the first half.

"The second goal in the second half settled us down a lot and from then on we controlled the game really well...impressive performance in the end.

"It's hard to soak it all in because you got another big one coming up...tomorrow morning when we wake up and focus on the next game because this group of players are not playing for the semi finals. We want to go further."

The team will face Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7, 8pm.

England on Tuesday, defeated arch foes Germany in an historic win, earning a first knockout win in 55 years thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kane at Wembley Stadium.