Euro 2020: Jubilant scenes as fans gather in Sheffield's Barker's Pool to celebrate England's win over Denmark

England fans crowded round the fountains in Barkers Pool

The Three Lions now face Italy in the final of the contest on Sunday after a tense match which went into 30 minutes of extra time.

Skipper Harry Kane bundled home the rebound after his weak extra-time penalty had been saved.

But England held out for a 2-1 victory, much to the delight of jubilant supporters, including the Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham and Boris Johnson at Wembley.

England celebrations took place across the city

Sheffield’s party spilled onto city centre streets from pubs and bars after the final whistle with crowds heading for Barker’s Pool and the fountains where jubilant fans sang and danced together.

Our pictures show crowds of supporters in front of the city hall and onto Division Street celebrating the win.

England fans outnumbered their Danish counterparts by six-to-one inside Wembley due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

So it was little surprise the majority of the 60,000 supporters roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.

Police watched on as fans celebrated England's victory in Barker's Pool

In pubs and fan zones, supporters lobbed several of the estimated 10 million pints bought on Wednesday into the air in celebration.

Now the nation is looking to Sunday when England will take on Italy at 8pm.

Following the match people congregated in the city centre

There were jubilant scenes in Barker's Pool