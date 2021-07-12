Euro 2020 in pictures: Heartbreak in Sheffield as England lose Euros final on penalties
England supporters across Sheffield were left in despair after Italy were crowned Euro 2020 champions last night, crushing the team’s hopes of securing their first major title in 55 years.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:18 am
Many descended to popular Sheffield’s sports bar, The Common Room on Devonshire Street hours before the 8pm kick off in Wembley in anticipation that victory would finally be on the Three Lions’ side.
But England s decades of heartbreak continue as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks at the end of a dramatic final.
The Star Photographer Chris Etchells was there to capture the devastating moments.
