Euro 2020: England fans fill Sheffield pub ahead of England clash with Germany
Eager England fans have packed out a Sheffield pub ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 showdown with arch rivals Germany at Wembley.
Two Thirds Beer on Abbeydale Road has seen the Three Lions fans gather hours before the 5pm kick off to get the best seats in the house.
The pub's supervisor Richard Mccormick said the pub was fully booked as people had made reservations for tables as soon as the pub was open at 2pm.
He said: "I'm very excited about it - good to see people getting excited about football. We got a lot of regulars who have been coming with us even throughout the lockdown.
"We are not as big as we'd like to be but we've got as many people as we possibly could."
He said the pub, which can accommodate up to 30 people at one time, also has outdoor settings with benches set up specifically for the match.
"It's fully booked so it's good especially on a Tuesday night but it will feel like a Saturday night - unless we lose and everyone's going to go home, which I hope is not going to happen."
Regular customer Tom Plant, 29 said this was his third time watching England play for Euro 2020 at the same pub.
"We came here the past two games. It's got a good atmosphere, people are nice and the guys are top notch. It is also nice to support a local business too.
"I hope England beats Germany with three or four goals.”
England will face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals after they beat Germany 2-0 in the last-16.