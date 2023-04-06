Following the news of Ernie’s Fish & Chips being named in Fry’s Top 50 Fish and Chip Takeaways in the UK, it only felt right to take a trip and test it for myself.

As a former fish and chip shop worker, when I try another chippy I’m often hit with a distinct feeling that probably resonates with how one might feel if they were unfaithful to their partner. But looking past these perhaps troubling feelings, I have to say Ernie’s Fish & Chips, on Hoyland’s High Street, gets a chips-up from me.

While I’d never visited Hoyland before, finding Ernie’s takeaway and restaurant was as simple as following my nose as the smell of the seaside filled the South Yorkshire town. Stepping inside, my eyes laid upon fellow customers anticipating their meal and I was soon greeted by the lady manning the fryer.

The mouthwatering smell of fish and chips left my mind considering no other options on the menu, and I quickly ordered cod and chips, and mushy peas.

Ernie's Fish & Chips, in Hoyland, is surely one of the best in the UK.

With all food cooked to order, there was a wait of approximately 5-10 minutes, which was no time at all. I was asked if I’d like salt and vinegar - yes please - which was daringly put on my glorious golden meal by another worker. I was also asked if I’d like my peas separate, but straight on the fish and chips suited me fine.

Leaving the shop with the boxed goods heating my hands, I remembered I had driven past a pretty area named Milton Ponds as I entered the town. Reminiscing about my childhood growing up by the seaside, I decided to jump back in the car to find a bench by the water so I could tuck in while watching the sun set and listen to the call of moorhens, rather than seagulls.

No word of a lie, every bite was perfect, and it was a very happy, peaceful evening. The soft chips were the perfect consistency I thought only my former Norfolk chippy could achieve. The batter on the fish was crispy, and not too greasy. Swallowing my pride, I think the mushy peas might even be better than how I used to make them. Even the amount of salt and vinegar put on the meal was the perfect ratio.

Ernie's Fish & Chips was named among Fry Magazine's top 50 chippies in the UK.

I can thoroughly stand by Fry’s decision to place Ernie’s in their top 50 list, and I wish the team all the best on their endeavours to future awards.