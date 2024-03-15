There’s a week of free crafting fun for all the family to enjoy at Crystal Peaks this Easter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning Sheffield shopping mall will host daily sessions throughout the day in the centre’s central atrium from April 1 to 5.

On Monday there will be a chance to create colourful tote bags, while Tuesday will be a butterfly fridge magnet session.

Wednesday will see the creation of colourful window decorations, embellished with gems to catch the sunlight.

Thursday’s session will be all about creating and flying miniature gliders, while Friday’s final session will see participants crafting hanging wooden decorations.

“Whatever the weather we have a perfect blend of Easter activities for all the family,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.