There’s a week of free crafting fun for all the family to enjoy at Crystal Peaks this Easter.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 15th Mar 2024, 06:42 GMT
The award-winning Sheffield shopping mall will host daily sessions throughout the day in the centre’s central atrium from April 1 to 5.

On Monday there will be a chance to create colourful tote bags, while Tuesday will be a butterfly fridge magnet session.

Wednesday will see the creation of colourful window decorations, embellished with gems to catch the sunlight.

Crystal Peaks is offering a week of free family fun for Easter

Thursday’s session will be all about creating and flying miniature gliders, while Friday’s final session will see participants crafting hanging wooden decorations.

“Whatever the weather we have a perfect blend of Easter activities for all the family,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“It’s free and it’s fun and we hope every session will be a hit with all our junior crafters.”

