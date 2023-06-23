The full list of finalists in the English Curry Awards 2023 have been named, and it includes several highly-rated restaurants in South Yorkshire.

Now in its 12th year, the English Curry Awards continues to celebrate the talents of individuals and establishments within the curry industry. This year’s finalists represent the best of English curry houses and takeaways, and showcase unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs across the nation.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to recognise those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service.

Each finalist has demonstrated commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity, and has made a significant contribution to the curry scene.

The finalists cover a range of categories, including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year, Curry King or Queen, and many more.

The awards ceremony will take place on August 14 at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to give some well-deserved recognition for these individuals and establishments.

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to see you all on August 14.”

Here is every finalist in Sheffield and South Yorkshire – how many have you tried?

1 . English Curry Awards 2023 Several curry houses in Sheffield and South Yorkshire have been named as finalists in the prestigious English Curry Awards 2023 Photo: National World/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Urban Choola, Sheffield Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, is a finalist in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category - Yorkshire and the Humber Photo: National World/Google Photo Sales

3 . Viraaj Restaurant, Sheffield Viraaj Restaurant, on Chesterfield Road, is a finalist in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category - Yorkshire and the Humber Photo: National World/ Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Prithiraj, Sheffield Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road, is a finalist in the Restaurant of the Year category - Yorkshire and the Humber Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales