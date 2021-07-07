Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Image

England’s starting squad tonight includes the city’s two other representatives Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

However, striker Calvert-Lewin will not be making an appearance in the match that could bring England to the Wembley finals this weekend.

The squad was announced at around 6.45pm ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

There has been some unhappy reaction from fans who worry if the game could go to penalties with the support of the Sheffield striker.

There is no reason given for the line up.

At the Common Room Sports Bar, one Sheffield fan, Matty, commented: “Him and Southgate have probably have a fall out if I had to bet on it.”

Harry Maguire, the city’s defender from Mosborough, has made a name for himself in the tournament as one of England’s strongest players, and earned a celebrated goal in last Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker, the full back from Sharrow, has made six appearances for England in 2021 and is yet to score.

Communties across the city will watch England play Denmark with kick off at 8pm.

Calvert-Lewin, Maguire and Walker were all city youngsters who played for their Sheffield schools and have been inspiring young sportspeople throughout the tournament.