England supporters pack out Sheffield pubs hours before showdown with Ukraine

One of them is The Common Room on Devonshire Street, which has been a popular venue for the Three Lions supporters to catch the game on the big screen throughout the competition and cheer for Gareth Southgate's side.

England on Tuesday, defeated arch foes Germany in an historic win, earning a first knockout win in 55 years thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley Stadium.

And their avid supporters in Sheffield are now hoping for another victory so the national team could go through to the last four as England have only ever reached one European Championship semi-final in their history - 25 years ago.

Darcie Brown, Lauren Gillett, Laura Vinelott and Hannah Scott have been at the Common Room since 5pm.

A group of friends - two from Newcastle and two from London - said they are hoping the England team will score two goals to one against Andriy Shevchenko's side.

Darcie Brown, Lauren Gillett, Laura Vinelott and Hannah Scott, all aged 28, said they have been at the pub since 5pm to catch the first game of the day - Czech Republic versus Denmark, before the real action begins

"We are betting on England to win although we are not a very consistent team so we'll see. We chose to trust Gareth Southgate's team," they said.

Italy and Spain have both booked a spot in the first semi final after defeating Belgium and Switzerland respectively.