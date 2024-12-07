A school girl at Sheffield Children’s Hospital met her hero after a recent visit from Lioness Lucy Bronze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, December 4, Kourtney, aged 14, was one of the patients to meet England player Lucy Bronze as she set out to spread festive cheer to patients and families with The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Chelsea star has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, lifted the UEFA European Women's Championship trophy with the Lionesses, and won the Champions League five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy’s visit was welcomed by Kourtney, who is an aspiring Lioness. The teenager is currently receiving care at Sheffield Children’s for leukaemia, but spends a lot of her time on the football pitch. Having begun her football career at five-years-old, she now plays for Doncaster Elite.

Fourteen year old Kourtney, a hopeful future Lioness, was one of the patients Lucy Bronze met | TCHC

The visit was made extra special for Kourtney when she was gifted a match-worn England shirt from Tuesday night’s game at Bramall Lane. The shirt belonged to Lucy’s teammate Alessia Russo and was one of many she’d brought with her to gift to patients.

Alessia, alongside Lucy, is one of Kourtney’s favourite players, and she hopes to one day follow in their footsteps.

Lucy said: “I’ve always loved children and wanted to help because they’re so precious. It’s so difficult to see them go through hard times and I’m happy to do anything I can to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lioness Lucy Bronze gifted Kourtney her fellow teammate Alessia Russo's shirt from Tuesday night’s game at Bramall Lane. | TCHC

Lucy is an advocate for The Children’s Hospital Charity, and celebrated her Chelsea debut by raising over £3,000 through raffling off her match-worn shirt.

On December 13, Lucy and the charity are inviting supporters to wear their favourite festive jumper to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s.

Theo and Friends’ Christmas Jumper Day with Lucy Bronze hopes to bring communities together for festive fundraising. By simply wearing their favourite Christmas jumper or outfit, supporters can come together with their school, workplace, community groups, family and friends, or even their football clubs to make a difference to Sheffield Children’s.

Lucy’s support will help The Children’s Hospital Charity continue providing enhancements that are over and above the NHS provision for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit is just the latest way she has supported The Children's Hospital Charity. She also raised £3,000 in September. | TCHC

The Charity supports specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

Rob Gurruchaga, development officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The charity is so grateful to Lucy Bronze for her support. When we’re able to bring these people to the hospital we can see the joy it brings and it’s so nice to give patients these moments they’ll cherish during what can be difficult times.

“Lucy is a hero to so many, and her involvement will help us take this fundraiser to more people than ever before. If each supporter that wears a Christmas Jumper donates just £2 each, together they will help to change lives at Sheffield Children’s.”

To find out more about Theo and Friends’ Christmas Jumper Day with Lucy Bronze visit: tchc.org.uk/ChristmasJumperDay.