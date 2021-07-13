England racial abuse: South Yorkshire Police call on public to report hate crime following 'disgusting' online comments
South Yorkshire Police is calling for people to report online hate crime they see following the “disgusting” racial attacks on England’s black players.
There has been widespread condemnation today of online racial abuse against England’s black football players following the Lions’ defeat at Wembley.
Now, South Yorkshire Police is urging the public to report online and physical hate crime they encounter.
In a statement on Facebook, the force wrote: “It's not the result any of us wanted, but we are still so proud of all the England players.“We are disgusted by some of the racist comments we have seen on social media and stand together on calling these people out.“If you see it, report it so action can be taken.“If you have been a victim of hate crime, please report it to us we will listen.”
The Star asked SYP if there had been any spikes in racial crime since the game. The force said it was “not aware” of any increases.