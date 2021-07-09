England fans near Sheffield change road name to 'Gareth Southgate' after Euro 2020 heroics
England fans living near the Sheffield suburb where Harry Maguire grew up have cheekily changed a local road sign to honour manager Gareth Southgate.
Chris Woolhouse, his 16-year-old stepson Jake Tindale and Jake’s mum Katie Woolhouse were so inspired by England’s extra-time triumph over Denmark which secured them a Euro 2020 finals spot against Italy that they headed out that night to carry out the stunt under the cover of darkness.
They live in Eckington, Derbyshire, which is just over the border from Sheffield and a couple of miles from Mosborough, where Maguire was raised.
Their home is just a few streets away from a road called Southgate, so Katie printed out the name Gareth, which they attached to the sign following the match on Wednesday night.
Chris said: “It was Jake’s idea and we thought why not? We must have looked a bit daft out there in the pitch black to everyone driving past but the sign was still there the next day and people were stopping to get photos.
"We’re all massive England fans and we’re hoping that if they win on Sunday, which I think they will, Southgate will be knighted and we can persuade the council to rename the road Sir Gareth Southgate for real.”
Jake may be familiar to regular readers of The Star as the brain tumour survivor was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and earlier this year the big Manchester City fan got to present the Premier League trophy to Sky Blues captain Fernandinho.