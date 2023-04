Crowds of supporters and thousands of rubber ducks braved the rainy weather to enjoy the annual bank holiday race at Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park.

A floatilla of some 2,500 numbered rubber ducks raced down the Porter Brook for what is now the traditional Easter event, organised by the Friends of the Porter Valley.

A Friends of the Porter Valley spokesperson said Endcliffe Park, just off Hunters Bar and Ecclesall Road, was hammered with rain in the moments running up to the race on Easter Monday (April 11), but the sun came out just in time for the main event.

Those taking part were able to buy a family of five ducks for £5 and watch them float off in the race, with this year’s proceeds in aid of the Forge Dam Playground Renovation Project.

Crowds turned out for the event, despite the rain. Picture: Friends of the Porter Valley

These colourful pictures, courtesy of Friends of the Porter Valley, show people enjoying the family-friendly event, all in aid of a good cause

Youngsters enjoy the rubber duck race. Picture: Friends of the Porter Valley

The annual race is always a popular event. Picture: Friends of the Porter Valley

Some of the other activities on offer at the race event. Picture: Friends of the Porter Valley

Getting ready for the race. Picture: Friends of the Porter Valley