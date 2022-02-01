Action for Knowle Top, a campaign group in Stannington, has now raised over £120,000 towards the £150,000 target to save the former Knowle Top Chapel and Schoolroom for the community.

But they have less than four weeks to reach the target.

Residents say the chapel has been a striking and much loved landmark in Stannington since 1879. It has been well used by a range of local groups for concerts, rehearsal space, coffee mornings and local drama groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action for Knowle Top, a campaign group in Stannington, has now raised over £120,000 towards the £150,000 target to save the former Knowle Top Chapel and Schoolroom for the community. Pictured are members of Action for Knowle Top

Now they say that in just two months, the group of local volunteers has raised 80 per cent of funds towards their £150,000 target of community share investments to save the building for use by the community.

The schoolroom is still used for a breakfast and after school club as well as a base for Stannington Brass Band.

Joint chairman of AKT, Nicola Parris, said: “Our job is not done.

Action for Knowle Top, a campaign group in Stannington, has now raised over £120,000 towards the £150,000 target to save the former Knowle Top Chapel and Schoolroom for the community. PIctured is the front of the building

“We are inviting everyone, including the 180 people who have already invested, to join us on Tuesday, February 8 and hear how we are determined to reach our goal.

“We have a four part plan of how people can help in the final stages of the campaign to save Knowle Top and to help us, should we succeed in buying the buildings. Donate any amount, small gifts welcome!”

The plan involves:

> Residents buying more shares and encouraging friends to buy shares. The share offer has been extended to nearer the deadline for bids.

Action for Knowle Top, a campaign group in Stannington, has now raised over £120,000 towards the £150,000 target to save the former Knowle Top Chapel and Schoolroom for the community. Picture shows and event at the venue.

> Lending to AKT, with interest-paying fixed term three or five year loan bonds

> Volunteering skills, expertise and enthusiasm in the planned transition from purchase to the management of Knowle Top as a successful business

Final bids to buy the building are due by February 25.

Ms Parris said residents believe Knowle Top has huge potential to become a vibrant community hub and, if successful, expects a high-quality community space, with professionally managed meeting spaces and performance facilities hosting a range of events for the benefit of the people of Stannington and the surrounding area.